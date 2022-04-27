Vellore gang rape case: Juvenile accused to undergo mental assessment

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A juvenile involved in the Vellore gang rape case will undergo a mental assessment test on Thursday, as police attempt to try him as an adult.



Superintendent of Police S Rajesh Kannan said a team of psychiatrists will be conducting the test to measure the juvenile's mental maturity. This move has been taken given the seriousness of the crime, he said.



As the youngster is 17 and half years old, the court can decide if a minor aged between 16 and 18 years who commits a heinous crime can be tried as an adult, as per the Juvenile Justice (care and protection) Act, 2015, the SP said.



The other accused include R. Parthiban, R Barath Baara, V Manikandan Mani, and E Santhosh Kumar Mandai. Parthiban and Barath are brothers. They had been detained under the Goondas Act on April 15. The detention order issued had been by Collector P Kumaravel Pandian, based on a recommendation from Superintendent of Police S Rajesh Kannan.



The incident happened on March 16 when the survivor--a doctor--and her male friend went to a movie. At midnight, the duo hired a shared-auto rickshaw. However, the driver and passengers abducted and gang-raped her.



After an online police complaint was lodged by the victim, Vellore north police launched a probe. They registered an FIR under various sections of IPC and TN Prohibition of Women Harassment Act. The police nabbed the accused about six days after the incident.