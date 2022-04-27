STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore blames Centre for frequent power outage in Tamil Nadu  

"The BJP government which failed to ensure uninterrupted coal supply to the states should take responsibility for the power cuts in Tamil Nadu," Manickam Tagore demanded.

Published: 27th April 2022 01:29 AM

B Manickam Tagore

AICC incharge of Telangana Manickam Tagore (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHANAGAR: Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday slammed the Union government for the frequent power outage in Tamil Nadu. He also alleged that the Centre is distributing coal only to the BJP ruling states.

Speaking to the media persons after inaugurating a medical camp at the Government Higher Secondary School in Keelrajakularaman village near Rajapalayam, the Congress MP said the Union government is not cooperative with the State governments which are attempting to import coal from other countries.

"The BJP government which failed to ensure uninterrupted coal supply to the states should take responsibility for the power cuts in Tamil Nadu," he demanded.

Meanwhile, former AIADMK minister Rajendra Balaji alleged the DMK government for the frequent power outage in the State. "People face power issues whenever DMK comes to power in Tamil Nadu. Those who voted for the ruling party in the assembly election are left to suffer," the former minister added during his party meeting in Virudhunagar.

