STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Worker’s death: Rs 3 crore fine imposed on construction firm

 The incident happened on August 28, 2021 after a portion of the under-construction flyover between Pandiyan Hotel junction and Chettikulam in Madurai collapsed.  

Published: 27th April 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In connection with the death of a worker after a portion of the Madurai-Natham flyover collapsed on him, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) slapped fines of Rs 3 crore on the construction company, JMC Projects India, and Rs 40 lakh on the construction suggestion committee. The incident happened on August 28, 2021 after a portion of the under-construction flyover between Pandiyan Hotel junction and Chettikulam in Madurai collapsed.  

Sources said the NHAI took the decision based on a report submitted by a team of experts from National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Tiruchy on December 11, 2021. The report cited fault in hydraulic cables, engagement of unskilled labourers and absence of engineer to supervise the works as the reasons for the incident. 

The team, led by Professor K Baskar, had also suggested proper and sufficient training should be given to the labourers fixing girders. “At present, the joining wall is being constructed after fixing the girder. Hereafter, it should be made mandatory to construct the joining wall before fixing the girder. The construction company needs to get the approval of the NHAI expert committee before starting the construction,” the team had said.  

The flyover was part of the Madurai-Natham National Highway project worth Rs 544.23 crore. The 7.3-km elevated four-lane bridge was initiated in November 2018 as part of Bharatmala Pariyojana, an umbrella programme launched by NHAI to develop road infrastructure across the country.  Nearly 80% of the project has been completed by roping in as many as 400 migrant workers. The bridge will be thrown open to the public from October 22, 2022 NHAI officials said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
worker death NHAI
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp