11 succumb to electrocution during Thanjavur temple procession

THANJAVUR: 11 people, including three children, died of electrocution and 17 others were injured when a temple chariot (sapparam) came in contact with a high-tension overhead power line at Kalimedu village on Thanjavur-Budalur main road early on Wednesday.

According to sources, the accident occurred when the chariot was being taken in a procession during the 94th sathaya vizha of Tirunavukkarasar, one of the four saivite saints. The decorated car with wooden base was pulled through the streets of the village from around Tuesday midnight.

The ‘sapparam’ (temple chariot)

The procession reached the eastern end of the village around 3.10 am on Wednesday. After this, when people tried to turn the direction of the chariot to take it back to its stand near the temple (Appar Mutt), the top of the chariot touched the power line. Six people died on the spot. At least 22 other injured were rushed to Thanjavur medical college hospital. Five of them later died.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor R N Ravi, and Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed shock and grief over the deaths. Modi announced `2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, and `50,000 to those injured.

According to some locals, the height of the Thanjavur-Budalur road went up after it was re-laid recently. “There were no processions in the last two years due to Covid-19. Though the base of the car was made of wood, the decorated portion consisted of iron angles,” a villager said. “The top portion of the car, which is foldable, was not folded while passing through the road with overhead lines,” another villager said.

District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, Central Region IG V Balakrishnan, Thanjavur SP G Ravali Priya visited the accident spot and hospital. MP S S Palanimanickam and mayor S Ramanathan visited the hospital and consoled the relatives of the dead and injured. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited the hospital and laid wreaths before the victims’ bodies were taken to the village. The minister also visited the injured at the hospital.

Ex-serviceman among victims

Police said M Mohan (22), K Prathap (47), A Anbazhagan (60), his son Raghavan (24),T Selvam (56), M Rajkumar (14), R Saminathan (56), A Govindaraj (50), S Bharani (13), all from Kalimedu main village, and Nagaraj (60) of Parisutham Nagar in Kalimedu and R Yadav alias Santhosh (15) of Narimedu in Kalimedu, died in the mishap.

Among them, Prathap was an ex-serviceman who had got voluntary retirement from service last year. Of the 17 injured being treated at Thanjavur medical college hospital, P Kowshik (13), S Arun Kumar (24), K Harish Ram (13), P Sunitha (33), M Ravichandran (48), M Nithish Ram (13), R Kaliyamurthy (40), A Madhavan (16), T Mohan (54) all from Kalimedu have suffered severe injuries.

N Vijayakumar (23), G Vignesh (21), K Tirugnanam (36), V Hariharan (14), C Govindasamy (48), P Anbarasu (32), M Senthil Kumar (49), all from Kalimedu, and M Dinesh (20) of Poomaal Ravuthan Street in Thanjavur, are being treated for minor injuries.

One of the four saivite savants, Tirunavukkarasar or Appar, is the main deity at the 90- year-old mutt. During Tamil month of margazhi, villagers congregate at the mutt and recite hymns from Devaram. During the ‘sathya vizha’, the Appar procession would be conducted at the village.

Stalin orders solatium of Rs 5 lakh

Chief Minister M K Stalin visited the houses of the 11 deceased persons and ordered a solatium of Rs 5 lakh each to the 11 bereaved families. He also handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to each family on behalf of the DMK

