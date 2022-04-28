Coimbatore Corp burns garbage in open, residents worried

COIMBATORE: Residents of Coimbatore city have raised concerns over sanitary workers burning waste in the open.
With 100 wards in five zones of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), officials are having a tough time clearing garbage from the streets. Lack of sanitary workers, defunct garbage collection vehicles, waste segregation, etc., have been affecting the solid waste management in the city.
Waste collected by sanitary workers is sent to the Vellalore dump yard in trucks to segregate, process and make manure. But a few sanitary workers have been burning the waste collected from the houses on the same street.
"Sanitary workers have been choking residential areas," said Meena, a resident of Lakshmi Narasimha Nagar. "Despite asking them to not burn garbage near residential areas multiple times, they continue to do so," she added.
"The workers who collect waste from each house in our area later burn them near garbage bins. Sometimes, they burn plastics. It erupts in hazardous fume, making it difficult for the residents to breathe. CCMC officials must immediately intervene in the issue and take action," she concluded.
When inquired about it, a sanitary worker said, "We don't burn plastic or any other non-biodegradable waste. We just burn dry leaves and other tree waste. As dump trucks don't visit these areas often, we try to reduce the load."
Speaking to TNIE, City Health Officer (CHO) Dr Sathish Kumar said he will look into the matter.
