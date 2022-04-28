STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four held in Tiruppur for stealing businessman’s ‘illegal’ money

A 73-year-old garments businessman allegedly stashed crores of rupees in gunny bags on his premises in Kullakovundanpalayam along Mangalam Road in Tiruppur city. 

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  A 73-year-old garments businessman allegedly stashed crores of rupees in gunny bags on his premises in Kullakovundanpalayam along Mangalam Road in Tiruppur city. The issue came to light when the police, acting on a complaint by the businessman, Duraisamy, that he had lost `1.5 lakh and two sovereigns of gold, arrested four labourers who had worked for him. 

Duraisamy hired a group of construction labourers in November 2021 to build a compound wall around his old house and also paint it. The house was reportedly filled with old furniture and gunny bags.

Months after the labourers finished the work and left, on January 18, Duraisamy filed a police complaint stating that `1.5 lakh and two sovereigns were missing from the house. The police traced the labourers and raided their houses. According to them, they opened a gunny bag in the house and found bundles of cash, which they stole in two instalments. 

