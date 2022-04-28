Lifetime awards in ex-TN CM M Karunanidhi’s name

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan announced in the Assembly that to celebrate achievements of former CM M Karunanidhi, an award instituted in his name — the Kalaignar Kalaiththurai Viththagar award — will be given to lifetime achievers from Tamil cinema every year on June 3. The award carries Rs 10 lakh reward and memento.

During the debate on the demands for grants for his department, Saminathan made a slew of announcements in the Assembly. To enable more number of journalists avail pension benefits, the ceiling for annual income and gratuity has been increased to Rs 4 lakh from Rs 3 lakh; medical assistance for journalists will be increased to Rs 2.5 lakh; to honour the first Tamil novel writer Mayuram Munsif Vedanayagam, a hall and statue will be established at Mayiladuthurai at a cost of Rs 3 crore; besides, to encourage aspirants of competitive examinations, basic infrastructure facilities will be established at a cost of Rs 1 crore at 10 memorials of the department, the minister said.

To create awareness about government schemes and government-related news, 10 e-walls will be established at 10 bus stands. To enhance the efficiency of the social media wing of the Tamil Nadu Film Division, latest equipment will be procured at a cost of Rs 14 lakh. A total of 3,700 cassettes related to government functions will be digitalised at a cost of Rs 43.66 lakh.