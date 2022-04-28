STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC rejects petition challenging Udayanidhi Stalin's victory in 2021 elections

The judge held that the petitioner had not raised any substantial issue necessitating the conduct of a full-fledged trial on the election petition.

Madras HC

Madras HC (File | EPS)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday allowed a petition filed by actor and MLA Udayanidhi Stalin to reject an election petition filed by a voter from Chintadripet, R Premalatha challenging his victory in the 2021 elections.

Justice V Bharathidasan rejected the petition as the legislator had not suppressed the criminal cases pending against him. Moreover, the petitioner reportedly failed to submit substantial evidence to prove alleged electoral malpractice. The judge held that the petitioner had not raised any substantial issue necessitating the conduct of a full-fledged trial on the election petition.

According to Live Law, Udayanidhi had given details regarding the 22 criminal cases pending against him and that there was no material in the election petition to substantiate the allegation made against him.

ALSO READMadras HC reserves order on petition against Udhaya’s election victory

The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin has filed an application in the Madras High Court last month to reject the election petition against him.

The petitioner had alleged that Udhayanidhi furnished false information on criminal antecedents deliberately and intentionally in his nomination papers and it affected the polls. The petitioner wanted the court to declare his nomination illegal, and declare the results null and void. Though the matter was listed for pronouncing orders on Tuesday, the petitioner’s counsel wanted to withdraw the petition.

