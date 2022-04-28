Poor upkeep locks up women-only ‘Amma gym’ for four years in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents of Ramanathapuram urged the City Municipal Corporation to renovate and reopen the Amma women's gym at a corporation women's-only park in Sungam, which is been locked up for the past four years.



Coimbatore city Municipal Corporation in 2014 had renovated the park and introduced it as the first-ever exclusive park for women, equipped 'Amma women's gym' with an array of facilities for fitness and recreation. It became defunct due to poor maintenance.



K Vijayakumari, a resident of Sungam, said, "The park had a facility where children can play while mothers workout at the gym. Women trainers were also appointed to assist the women. But it has been left unused since it's locked for four years. Many may come forward to use it if the civic body is ready to reopen it."



The staff at the park said the compound collapsed during a flyover construction and has been posing as a threat since trespassers cause menace. Before opening it for public, the authorities should build a compound wall to avoid any unpleasant incidents, they said.



Corporation officials said the gym was kept closed as its roof and interiors were damaged and they wanted to avoid accidents.



An official said, "We are preparing an estimation to repair the building. The wall collapse incident has been infomed to the State Highway Department as it was demolished during the flyover construction."