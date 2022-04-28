Puducherry BJP rejuvenated by Amit Shah's visit: Party leaders

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Puducherry, particularly to the BJP party office, on April 24 has left the party infused with new enthusiasm, say party leaders. This comes as the BJP prepares for the local body polls and the parliamentary elections.



According to a party senior leader, "Leaders and cadre felt the importance given to Puducherry, a small Union Territory, through the visit." While Shah held a closed door meeting with the party in-charge and State party president, the ministers, MLAs, MPs and senior party functionaries and cadre were also given an opportunity to welcome Shah. Other cadre got a chance to participate in an event at the Kamban Kalai Arangam and Sri Aurobindo's birth centenary celebrations, besides welcoming and sending the Minister off at the Airport.



Shah's meeting with senior party leaders at the party office is significant. At the closed door meeting, the Minister sent out personal security personnel and instructed partymen to switch off their mobiles. He then gave important directions and spelt out strategies for the local body polls and parliamentary elections thereafter, sources said.



Heeding directions, the eight-member core committee met the very next day under the chairmanship of State party president V Saminathan and UT Home Minister A Namassivayam to discuss further course of action. The party leaders were directed to expedite the execution of orders issued by Shah.



"We have been asked to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and appoint booth-level committee members," said Saminthan without disclosing core strategies. The members would be given fixed responsibilities. Additionally, they would need to be in direct contact with voters and popularise the Centre's welfare schemes and ensure benefits reach people.



Meanwhile, the BJP--which is trying to gain foothold in the UT--had earlier announced its decision to contest the local body elections alone. This is despite being in power in the UT via an alliance with the All India NR Congress (AINRC) led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy.