Puducherry BJP rejuvenated by Amit Shah's visit: Party leaders

PUDUCHERRY: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Puducherry, particularly to the BJP party office, on April 24 has left the party infused with new enthusiasm, say party leaders. This comes as the BJP prepares for the local body polls and the parliamentary elections.
According to a party senior leader, "Leaders and cadre felt the importance given to Puducherry, a small Union Territory, through the visit." While Shah held a closed door meeting with the party in-charge and State party president, the ministers, MLAs, MPs and senior party functionaries and cadre were also given an opportunity to welcome Shah. Other cadre got a chance to participate in an event at the Kamban Kalai Arangam and Sri Aurobindo's birth centenary celebrations, besides welcoming and sending the Minister off at the Airport.
Shah's meeting with senior party leaders at the party office is significant. At the closed door meeting, the Minister sent out personal security personnel and instructed partymen to switch off their mobiles. He then gave important directions and spelt out strategies for the local body polls and parliamentary elections thereafter, sources said.
Heeding directions, the eight-member core committee met the very next day under the chairmanship of State party president V Saminathan and UT Home Minister A Namassivayam to discuss further course of action. The party leaders were directed to expedite the execution of orders issued by Shah.
"We have been asked to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and appoint booth-level committee members," said Saminthan without disclosing core strategies. The members would be given fixed responsibilities. Additionally, they would need to be in direct contact with voters and popularise the Centre's welfare schemes and ensure benefits reach people.
Meanwhile, the BJP--which is trying to gain foothold in the UT--had earlier announced its decision to contest the local body elections alone. This is despite being in power in the UT via an alliance with the All India NR Congress (AINRC) led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy.
PUDUCHERRY: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Puducherry, particularly to the BJP party office, on April 24 has left the party infused with new enthusiasm, say party leaders. This comes as the BJP prepares for the local body polls and the parliamentary elections.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Prashant Kishor responsible for our defeat in Goa: State TMC chief Kiran Kandolkar as he resigns
India to take a considered view on cryptocurrencies: Sitharaman
Now, Haryana announces Yoga break for govt employees
Army-run school stokes hijab controversy in Kashmir; limits diktat to face veil later
Breakup between Congress, Prashant Kishor leaves unanswered questions as party seeks revival
Assam Congress MP demands immediate release of Jignesh Mevani