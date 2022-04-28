Remove cesses, surcharges on fuel: PTR’s retort to PM Modi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday countered PM Narendra Modi’s charge that some states, including TN, did not pass on the benefits of reduction of excise duty on petrol and diesel by urging the Union government to remove the levy of cesses and surcharges on fuel. “The sole, simple and fair approach to improving the situation for all, is for the Union Government to remove the levy of cesses and surcharges and revert to rates that prevailed in 2014,” he said.

“We hope that the Union Government will heed this reasonable request in the true spirit of co-operative federalism,” he said. “Given that the Union Government’s taxes continue to be exorbitant, it is neither fair nor feasible for the State Government to further reduce taxes,” he added, effectively ruling out any cut in State taxes on fuel at the moment.

The minister recalled TN has been repeatedly urging the Union Government to reduce the cesses and surcharges being levied and merge them with the basic tax rates so states can get their rightful share from the proceeds of the Union taxes.

Contrary to Modi’s remark, the TN government had cut the VAT on petrol in September 2021, prior to the Union Government’s action of reducing excise duty, he pointed out. That cut resulted in a relief of Rs 3 per litre to the citizens of TN at an annual loss to the State government of Rs 1,160 crore. On the other hand, he said.

On November 3, 2021, the Union Government announced a tax reduction of Rs 5 per litre on petrol and `10 per litre for diesel. “Since TN levies ad Valorem taxes, which are applied after Union taxes, this move causes an additional loss of about Rs 1,050 crore in annual revenue to TN,” Rajan pointed out.