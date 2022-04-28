Stalin visits houses of Thanjavur temple victims, hands over Rs 7 lakh relief

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the houses of the 11 persons, who were electrocuted in the Kalimedu temple chariot tragedy, and paid respects on Wednesday. Stalin arrived at the village in the afternoon. He consoled the relatives of the victims and handed over a sum of Rs 5 lakh to each family on behalf of the State government. He also handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to each family on behalf of the DMK.

Later, Stalin inspected the accident site and the charred remains of the temple car. Chairman of TANGEDCO Rajesh Lakhoni briefed Stalin about the accident. Later, Stalin visited the 17 injured persons who were being treated at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. He also interacted with the family members of the injured, and doctors about the treatment being given.

Stalin handed over a sum of Rs 1 lakh each to two persons who were grievously injured and a sum of Rs 50,000 each to those who sustained simple injuries on behalf of the government. He also handed over a sum of Rs 25,000 each on behalf of the DMK. Talking to reporters at the hospital, Stalin said a one-man commission led by the Principal Secretary of Revenue Administration has been constituted to inquire into the accident and find ways to prevent such tragedies in future.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Stalin said, “Some people are trying to make the tragedy a political issue and I am not willing to respond to them. Such accidents should not be politicised. We have to safeguard people from such tragedies, and if they happen despite our best efforts, we have to partake in their sufferings. We have to stand together with people during such times.”

Meanwhile, all the 11 persons who died in the accident were laid to rest. The last rites of eight of them were performed in the burial ground in Kalimedu and the other three near their habitations.