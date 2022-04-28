Students stage road roko in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul demanding government to provide basic facilities

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Over 100 students and a few teachers of Government Higher Secondary School in K Ramanathapuram staged a road roko on Wednesday in front of the school demanding the State government provide basic facilities on the school campus. Meanwhile, a teacher lodged a complaint with the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) stating that a Class XI girl student allegedly slapped her during the protest.

According to sources, the school head had collected extra money from the students under the Parent-Teacher Association for basic facilities in the school. However, they did not provide any so far. After talks, the school head agreed to return the money collected to the students and asked the students to submit a letter mentioning they received the amount from the school administration. A few students refused and with the support of three teachers, they organised a road roko.

During this time, when a teacher asked the students to return to their respective classrooms, a Class XI girl slapped the teacher, the sources added. Following this, police came to the spot and pacified them. Due to the protest, traffic was blocked for over 30 minutes in the area.

Responding to the issue, Chief Educational Officer S Karuppsamy said Vedasandur District Educational Officer Geetha is inquiring about the issue, and only after the submission of the report, we will be able to know the truth. Further, sources said around 100 teachers hve submitted individual complaints to the CEO regarding the irregularities in the school.