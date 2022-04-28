Tamil Nadu: 65-year-old woman's rape and murder case cracked after 2 years

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Two years after the rape and murder of a 65-year-old woman, Ettayapuram police have arrested a 38-year-old history-sheeter in connection with the crime. Though the case had gone cold as the police did not have any leads, a theft-case convict's reluctance to come out on bail helped the police crack the case.

The victim was found dead in a jungle stream on February 2, 2020. Her autopsy report revealed that she was sexually assaulted before the murder. Ettayapuram police registered a case and began a probe, but it did not make any headway. Recently, South Zone Inspector General Asra Garg reviewed several pending case files, and subsequently, the 65-year-old's death probe resumed.

Meanwhile, Maveeran alias Dharma Muneeswaran (38) of Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram district, who was jailed in a bike theft case, was granted bail by a local court. "However, he refused to leave Ramanathapuram prison and the police grew suspicious. The bike theft Maveeran was jailed for was committed on February 6, 2020; four days after the 65-year-old woman's murder," Vilathikulam Deputy Superintendent of Police R Prakash said.

In this situation, Ettayapuram police, who were aware that Maveeran used to frequent their station limits, moved Kovilpatti Judicial Magistrate-II seeking his custody. They were granted five days custody of the suspect, and during interrogation, he allegedly confessed to raping and murdering the woman. "Maveeran had also robbed her half-sovereign earring. He has 32 cases pending against him. Eight of those are for robbing women at secluded places," Prakash added.