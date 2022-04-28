Thanjavur temple festival was held without permission: Officials

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The yearly Chithirai Sathaya Vizha held in Kalimedu village, where tragedy struck in the early hours of Wednesday, was held without obtaining permission, officials said. The festival has been held for 94 years in Appar Mutt located in the village on Thanjavur-Budalur Road. This year’s celebration commenced on Tuesday.

The temple chariot (sapparam) was pulled by Tuesday midnight, and at 3.10 am on Wednesday, the top of the decorated car came in contact with an overhead high-tension powerline. When contacted, a senior Fire Department official said the festival was conducted without permission.

Police said permission was never sought for the festival. “This is purely a local festival and the chariot is not really a big temple car. The crowd adds up only to around 100. Only around 50 people were present when the accident happened,” the official said.

This is the second accident in recent years in the district involving roadside high-tension powerline. On January 21, 2021, four passengers travelling in a private bus were electrocuted when the vehicle came into contact with a powerline.