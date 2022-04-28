Thanjavur temple tragedy: Grief engulfs residents of Kalimedu village

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A pall of gloom descended on Kalimedu village near Thanjavur where 11 persons were electrocuted in the early hours of Wednesday when the chariot of Appar Mutt (temple) came into contact with an overhead high-tension powerline. Kalimedu is a hamlet coming under Melaveli panchayat and has only three main streets. Death of 11 persons in a single incident came as a shock to all villagers.

Anjalai, a person living near the accident spot, was inconsolable. A witness to the incident said the car took a U-turn after accepting offerings from her house. “I was in pain because I was not able to save them,” the witness said. Renuka, mother of Yadav alias Santhosh (15), a Class 8 student who died in the accident, was inconsolable even as she waited to receive her son’s body after post-mortem.

Tragedy struck her the second time as she had lost her husband Raja only a year ago. Sandhiya, a relative, said, “Renuka is a farm worker, who depends on 100 days work under the rural job scheme. Now, she has to struggle with grief to bring up her daughter, who is studying in Class 6.”

The death of Prathap, an ex-serviceman, came as a blow not only to his family members but also to the village youth. Gokul, an engineering graduate, told TNIE that Prathap was a guiding light to the youth and had taken voluntary retirement to work for the village. “Recently he organised a kabaddi tournament for youth,” Gokul said.

JK Pravin, a BCA first-year student, who was also a witness to the accident, said he was shocked to see people falling down from temple car. However, he rushed to the spot and tried resuscitation the injured. “Two of them started breathing after resuscitation,” he said.

The family of A Anbazhagan (60) was grief-struck as the man and his son Raghavan (24) also were among the victims. Anbazhagan’s second son Madhavan (16) is being treated at hospital.