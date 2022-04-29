STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
40 students with fever isolated in Coimbatore college

The physiotherapy college, situated near Saravanampatti, held a national conference from April 22 to April 24 and many students from Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh participated in it.

Published: 29th April 2022

Representational image (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: 40 students of a private college have been placed under isolation after they started running a fever. According to health officials, RT-PCR tests were done on Thursday and their results will be ready by Friday. 

The physiotherapy college, situated near Saravanampatti, held a national conference from April 22 to April 24 and many students from Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh participated in it. The students fell ill after that. A senior health official from Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation said, “A temporary ward has been set up on the college campus to isolate students. Further steps would be taken once the test results come.”

