Coimbatore: Students clash at bus stand

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After a video of school students clashing at the Ondipudur bus stand in the city went viral on social media, the School Education Department conducted an inquiry with the students of government higher secondary school at Ondipudur on Thursday.

According to sources, last week, two Class 12 students had clashed over a girl in the school. Following this, one student arranged a group of ‘friends’ to attack the other, which led to the fight on Tuesday. “An onlooker recorded the clash and shared it on social media,” sources added. The school’s headmaster, C Paulraj, said he will take steps to prevent such incidents in the future.”