Dravidian model is nothing but humanity: MK Stalin

Dravidian model is nothing but humanity, said Chief Minister MK Stalin when he spoke at a function to provide Ramadan assistance to poor Muslims at Kolathur on Thursday evening.

Published: 29th April 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

During his address, Stalin said the humanity of Tamil Nadu has become a model for the entire country. He added, “The policy of the DMK is ‘Everything for All’. Assistance should reach all. It is the goal of the DMK.” He recalled the welfare measures meant for Muslim community initiated by the DMK government. 

He further underlined, “I am the one who will always be with you. You too can always be with me. That is the good relationship between the DMK and the minority community.” And he extended his Ramadan wishes to the Muslim fraternity.

