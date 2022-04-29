Extra measures in place for Srirangam temple fest

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Extra safety measures are being taken for Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple Chithirai car festival, which will be held on Friday. Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu and Commissioner of Police G Karthikeyan inspected the temple car and its route on Thursday.

All steps are being taken to ensure that a tragedy like the recent one at Kalimedu does not happen again.

“We are taking extra measures to prevent any freak accident. Already some trees on the route have been pruned. We checked the route once again, leaving nothing to chance,” said Sivarasu.

Officials from HR & CE Department, Revenue, TANGEDCO and the corporation will also be inspecting the route, Sivarasu added. Karthikeyan said, “We will be deploying 1,000 police personnel for security on Friday. This is more than last year. We have also formed a team to prevent crimes.”