STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Extra measures in place for Srirangam temple fest

Extra safety measures are being taken for  Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple Chithirai car festival, which will be held on Friday. 

Published: 29th April 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Officials inspecting the temple car and the route on Thursday ahead of the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple car festival | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Extra safety measures are being taken for Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple Chithirai car festival, which will be held on Friday. Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu and Commissioner of Police G Karthikeyan inspected the temple car and its route on Thursday. 

All steps are being taken to ensure that a tragedy like the recent one at Kalimedu does not happen again. 
“We are taking extra measures to prevent any freak accident. Already some trees on the route have been pruned. We checked the route once again, leaving nothing to chance,” said Sivarasu.

Officials from HR & CE Department, Revenue, TANGEDCO and the corporation will also be inspecting the route, Sivarasu added. Karthikeyan said, “We will be deploying 1,000 police personnel for security on Friday. This is more than last year. We have also formed a team to prevent crimes.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srirangam temple
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp