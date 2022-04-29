Madras HC tells Puducherry to recover cost to remove banners, posters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered the Puducherry administration to recover the costs for removal of unauthorised banners and flex boards put up in Puducherry municipality from those who had installed them.

Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by GA Jagannathan, a former panchayat president.

When the counsel for Puducherry submitted that all the unauthorised banners and flex boards were removed by the Puducherry municipality, the bench directed the authorities concerned to recover the costs from those who had installed them without getting due permission.

The petitioner had alleged that flex banners were put up at several places falling under the Puducherry municipality without obtaining due permission and causing inconvenience to the public.