Mega textile park to come up in Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi announced in the Assembly on Thursday that a mega integrated textile and apparel park spread over 1,000 acres will be established in Virudhunagar district.

On other initiatives planned by his department, the minister said an MoU will be inked with the National Institute of Fashion Technology to create 500 new designs per year at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, to boost sales of handloom products. Skill development training will be provided to 50 handloom weavers through the National Institute of Design at Rs 50 lakh.

To improve productivity of Tamil Nadu Zari Limited, renovation work will be undertaken for Rs 2.50 crore. To ensure quality of handlooms, a TN Handloom Authenticity Body will be established at a cost of Rs 1 crore. To enhance capacity of power looms, 50% subsidy will be given to install electronic panel boards, for which `6 crore will be allocated.

Measures will be taken to provide geo-tagging for handlooms and power looms at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Besides, the department is trying to get GI tags for Negamum saree, Veeravanallur Chedibutta saree, Woraiyur cotton saree and other unique handloom varieties.

An exclusive showroom ‘Handlooms of India’ will be established for Rs 10 crore, while Rs 1 crore will be allocated to prepare a detailed project report to establish a textile city in Chennai. A technical advisory committee will give suggestions for improvement of textile industry.To preserve and protect traditional handloom products, the department has proposed to digitalise and electronically document such products, the minister added.