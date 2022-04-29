STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

SIT questions personal assistant of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa in Kodanad case

A SIT probing the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case on Friday questioned S Poongundran, personal assistant of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Published: 29th April 2022 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa

Late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case on Friday questioned S Poongundran, personal assistant of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Poongundran was the personal assistant of Jayalalithaa for at least 15 years and this is the first time he is being questioned with regard to the case, in which security guard Om Bahadur Thapa was murdered and some documents stolen on April 24, 2017.

The SIT led by West Zone IG R Sudhakar questioned him for nearly three hours, since he might be able to throw light on the happenings in the bungalow, which was used as a summer retreat by Jayalalithaa.

Over 200 persons, including Jayalalithaa's close aide VK Sasikala, have been questioned in connection with the case and are being recorded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa Tamil Nadu CM
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp