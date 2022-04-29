Thoothukudi: DRI seizes six tonnes of red sanders

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Sleuths attached to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized six tonnes of red sander logs worth Rs 5 crore from a warehouse belonging to a private Container Freight Station (CFS) before being smuggled into Malaysia on Thursday.



Sources said the officials of the private CFS functioning in SIPCOT had informed the Bengaluru-based DRI sleuths about a suspicious parcel of steel pipes destined for a Malaysian port from Tiruppur before they stuff them into a container for export. The DRI sleuths who opened the wooden boxes on Thursday found that each box was divided into two parts with the steel pipes on the upper part, while thin red sander logs rolled in black polythene covers below, sources added.



A senior official said, nine wooden boxes had red sanders, estimated to be six tonnes worth Rs 5 crore in the international market. Further investigations are on.