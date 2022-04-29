Thoothukudi: DRI seizes six tonnes of red sanders

THOOTHUKUDI: Sleuths attached to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized six tonnes of red sander logs worth Rs 5 crore from a warehouse belonging to a private Container Freight Station (CFS) before being smuggled into Malaysia on Thursday.
Sources said the officials of the private CFS functioning in SIPCOT had informed the Bengaluru-based DRI sleuths about a suspicious parcel of steel pipes destined for a Malaysian port from Tiruppur before they stuff them into a container for export. The DRI sleuths who opened the wooden boxes on Thursday found that each box was divided into two parts with the steel pipes on the upper part, while thin red sander logs rolled in black polythene covers below, sources added.
A senior official said, nine wooden boxes had red sanders, estimated to be six tonnes worth Rs 5 crore in the international market. Further investigations are on.
THOOTHUKUDI: Sleuths attached to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized six tonnes of red sander logs worth Rs 5 crore from a warehouse belonging to a private Container Freight Station (CFS) before being smuggled into Malaysia on Thursday.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Prashant Kishor responsible for our defeat in Goa: State TMC chief Kiran Kandolkar as he resigns
India to take a considered view on cryptocurrencies: Sitharaman
Now, Haryana announces Yoga break for govt employees
Army-run school stokes hijab controversy in Kashmir; limits diktat to face veil later
Breakup between Congress, Prashant Kishor leaves unanswered questions as party seeks revival
Assam Congress MP demands immediate release of Jignesh Mevani