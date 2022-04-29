Thoothukudi: Hotel manager pours boiling oil on cook’s face, booked

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In a bizarre incident, a private hotel manager allegedly poured boiling oil on the 'vada' master's face following a spat over excess salt added to the vada mix. The incident happened two days ago and the victim, Vellaiyan (56) of Tiruchendur, is now receiving treatment at a private hospital.



The hotel manager, A Balamurugan (48) of PTR Nagar, was subsequently booked by Tiruchendur Temple Station police on attempt to murder charges. Sources said Balamurugan tasted the 'vadakari' mix prepared by Vellaiyan, and found it to be excessively salty."



He verbally abused the cook and then poured a cup of boiling oil on Vellaiyan's face. He was admitted to a private hospital with burn injuries on his face and shoulders," they added. Meanwhile, Balamurugan too claimed he was injured in the incident and got himself admitted to the same hospital.