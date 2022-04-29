STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchendur temple: Larger bench to hear plea against govt order

Thiruchendur Shri Jeyanthi Nathar Thirisuthanthirars Kaariyasthar Sthaanigar Sabha said in its petition that the G.O.

Published: 29th April 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday referred a plea that challenged a G.O. issued by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department, regulating affairs of the Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur, to a larger Bench.

Thiruchendur Shri Jeyanthi Nathar Thirisuthanthirars Kaariyasthar Sthaanigar Sabha said in its petition that the G.O. dated April 1, 2022, besides regulating darshan queue, puja rituals etc of the temple, restricted the activities of Thirusuthanthirars (who are a sect of Brahmins named Mukkani Iyers). The HR and CE department then contended that the G.O. was passed only to implement a series of directions issued by a Division Bench of the High Court in a different case in 2018.

However, another Bench comprising Justices Paresh Upadhyay and R Vijayakumar, which heard the association’s plea this month, observed that the orders of the then Division Bench in the 2018 case were “improper”. They were passed overlooking the relevant statutory provisions and also without hearing the Thirisuthanthirars, Iyers or Poojaries, against whom the directions were issued, the judges added.

“We find prima facie that, none of the orders referred above can be said to be ‘a law’ at all, and even if it is accepted to be law, it cannot be said to be ‘a good law’... According to us, those orders, to say the least, are improper - in procedure, so also in substance,” the judges said. The Bench further expressed that to uphold judicial discipline, it refrains from examining the sustainability of the G.O. independent of the earlier Division Bench’s orders.

Raising questions regarding the validity of the said orders as well as the consequent G.O., the judges told the Registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice to be referred to a larger Bench.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Tiruchendur temple
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp