TN Speaker M Appavu refuses to expunge remarks of Congress leader

When the DMK MLAs demanded expunction of such remarks, then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa stood against it.   

Published: 29th April 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

M Appavu (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Thursday refused to expunge the remarks made by Congress floor leader K Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday about the Mahamaham festival and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. 

Responding to the demand of Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palnaiswami that the remarks of Selvaperunthagai should be expunged, the Speaker said the Congress MLA had just read out the Assembly proceedings recorded 28 years ago and that he did not make objectionable remarks.

Countering Palaniswami’s demand, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy profusely referred to the past incidents that took place in the Assembly during the previous AIADMK regimes wherein the former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was insulted. When the DMK MLAs demanded expunction of such remarks, then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa stood against it.   

As such, now, Palaniswami has no locus standi to demand the expunction of remarks made by Selvaperunthagai since he had only read out the past proceedings.

