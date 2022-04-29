Tourism boost for Tirupattur with food, film fests

TIRUPATTUR: In a bid to attract tourists from across the State, the Tirupattur district may soon have a film festival and summer fete in Yelagiri Hills. Ambur -- the busy town situated on the Chennai- Bengaluru Highway -- may soon also have a biryani festival, to celebrate its tasty claim to fame.
The Tirupattur district administration has been making various efforts to promote and improve tourism by giving a facelift to the tourist spots and organising region-specific festivals. District collector Amar Khushwaha has been conducting a series of meetings with various department officials on the matter.
With a campaign titled 'Tirupattur district a look - 2022', the district tourism department hopes to attract tourists from across the State. Major tourist destinations will be identified and they will be categorised into eco-tourism, adventure tourism, spiritual tourism, architectural and cultural tourism, and business tourism. Meanwhile, basic infrastructure will be developed at all tourist sites at the cost of `25 crore.
Meanwhile, mass cleaning activity was held across the district, with a specific focus on tourist sites to maintain cleanliness and sanitation. The residents also urged the government to improve the toilet facilities in public places and basic infrastructure and road connectivity. With this move, the local economy can recover from the pandemic blues.
