Woman gives birth in ambulance as elephant blocks road in Tamil Nadu

A 24-year-old tribal woman was delivered of a baby in an ambulance as a wild elephant blocked a ghat road in Erode.

Published: 29th April 2022 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

ERODE: A 24-year-old tribal woman was delivered of a baby in an ambulance as a wild elephant blocked a ghat road in the district.

According to health officials, the woman developed labour pain on Thursday and her relatives put her in the ambulance to take her to hospital.

But she could not make it, as the elephant came out of the forest and stood in the middle of a ghat road.

The driver of the ambulance stopped the vehicle and waited for more than half-an- hour, but the animal did not move.

Meanwhile, the woman developed pain and the team in the ambulance helped the woman give birth.

She was delivered of a baby boy.

After a few minutes, the animal left the spot, and the health officials admitted the woman and the baby to a rural health centre.

Their is satisfactory, said the officials.

