STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK member dares AIADMK to stage protest against Governor regarding NEET bill

DMK member Dr N Ezhilan challenged AIADMK members to stage a protest against the Governor for not forwarding the NEET bill to the President.

Published: 30th April 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Ezhilan Naganathan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  DMK member Dr N Ezhilan challenged AIADMK members to stage a protest against the Governor for not forwarding the NEET bill to the President. Ezhilan was speaking in the debate on demands for grants to the health department on Friday. 

He countered AIADMK members’ claim that the 7.5% reservation was the brainchild of former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. He said successive AIADMK governments failed to protect the 15% reservation for rural students in all professional courses brought in by former CM M Karunanidhi when it was challenged in court. 

On the other hand, the incumbent DMK government protected the 7.5% reservation by facing a legal battle. Meanwhile, he suggested that the State government establish a TN pharma to manufacture drugs. The State government can thus manufacture drugs at a low cost.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp