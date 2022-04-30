DMK member dares AIADMK to stage protest against Governor regarding NEET bill

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK member Dr N Ezhilan challenged AIADMK members to stage a protest against the Governor for not forwarding the NEET bill to the President. Ezhilan was speaking in the debate on demands for grants to the health department on Friday.

He countered AIADMK members’ claim that the 7.5% reservation was the brainchild of former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. He said successive AIADMK governments failed to protect the 15% reservation for rural students in all professional courses brought in by former CM M Karunanidhi when it was challenged in court.

On the other hand, the incumbent DMK government protected the 7.5% reservation by facing a legal battle. Meanwhile, he suggested that the State government establish a TN pharma to manufacture drugs. The State government can thus manufacture drugs at a low cost.