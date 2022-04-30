Feeling hot? Hotter days are coming for Tamil Nadu, warns Meteorological centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The next few days might make you feel like you’ve fallen out of the frying pan and into the fire. On Friday, the regional meteorological centre issued a temperature warning that maximum temperatures are likely to soar 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal at isolated pockets in Tamil Nadu for the next three days.

Already, districts such as Vellore, Karur, Tiruchy, Dharmapuri and Erode have been experiencing dry heat and above normal temperatures. On the other hand, Chennai has witnessed near normal day-time temperatures. The Nungambakkam weather station on Friday recorded a temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius against the normal of 35.6 degrees, while Meenambakkam recorded 37.4 degrees against 36.7 degrees.

“Currently, a northerly hot land breeze is blowing, which may result in a spike in maximum temperatures. If this pattern continues, there will be heatwave-like conditions in isolated pockets. However, we are expecting easterlies (sea breeze) in a few days and if that happens the temperatures will be under check. Chances of Chennai facing heatwave-like conditions is unlikely. The temperature has to be 4.5 degree Celsius above normal to be called a heatwave,” P Senthamarai Kannan, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre, explained to TNIE.

In sharp contrast, Ooty has been experiencing hail storms, visuals of which were widely shared on social media platforms. Weather blogger Pradeep John said hail storms in Ooty are common for this time of year.

