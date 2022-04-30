Heated debate on who brought in 7.5 per cent quota for government medical students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Assembly on Friday witnessed a heated debate on who was responsible for bringing in the 7.5 % reservation for government school students in medical courses. While participating in the debate on demand for grants to the health department, AIADMK member C Vijayabaskar claimed that hundreds of government school students got medical seats owing to the 7.5% reservation brought in by the earlier AIADMK government.

Responding, Minister for Health Ma Subramanian said the AIADMK government merely passed the bill. The Governor gave his assent to it only after the DMK staged a protest against the Raj Bhavan as the Governor hadn’t given his assent even 40 days after the bill was passed.

To this Edappadi K Palaniswami said AIADMK government issued an order under Article 162 of the Constitution to implement the bill when it was pending with the Governor. There is, as such, no logic behind the DMK’s claim that it came into effect because of its protests. Meanwhile, O Panneerselvam accused the DMK-Congress combine of bringing in the NEET.