Infertility clinics to be set up in two govt hospitals in Tamil Nadu at Rs 5 crore

Ma Subramanian says the move will end the “robbery” committed by private clinics

Published: 30th April 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, infertility

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To the relief of thousands of poor patients who otherwise cannot afford infertility treatment in private hospitals, the State government on Friday announced that it will establish infertility clinics that offer in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Egmore and Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

During the debate on demand for grants to his department, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said many infertility clinics are committing “robberies” in the name of infertility treatment and the establishment of IVF clinics in government hospitals will prevent that. 

Speaking to TNIE, Dr S Vijaya, Director of Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said: “So far, we could provide only outpatient services. Many patients are waiting for such a facility in the government sector. Private clinics are charging in lakhs of rupees, which these individuals can’t shell out.” IVF is a method of assisted reproduction wherein a woman’s egg is fertilised with a sperm in a laboratory and is transferred into a uterus.

The minister also announced a comprehensive cancer strategy to prevent premature deaths due to cancer by 2030. It will be implemented through Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and appropriate reorganisation of the existing cancer care services at a total cost of Rs 19.21 crore.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination will be carried out on a pilot mode to school-going and adolescent girls of 12-14 years in Chennai at a cost of Rs 7.15 crore, Subramanian said. The government also allotted Rs 9.07 crore for establishing an HPV DNA laboratory at a primary cervical cancer screening facility.

Paediatric cancer care centres will be established in 10 districts, including Chengalpattu, The Nilgiris, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Sivaganga and Thanjavur districts, at a cost of Rs 60 lakh. 

Treatment for haemophilia and haemoglobinopathies shall be made available in all the medical college hospitals and in district headquarters hospitals (in districts devoid of medical college hospitals). Moreover, prophylaxis treatment will be provided to children who are registered with the Integrated Centre for heamophilia and haemoglobinopathies on a pilot basis at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Extension of antenatal screening for heamoglobinopathies and prenatal diagnosis in the remaining 12 tribal blocks to prevent birth of children with Thalassemia or sickle cell anaemia will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 1.68 crore, Subramanian said.

