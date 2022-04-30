Let us send Rs 123-crore aid to Sri Lanka: TN House to Government of India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Union government to consider the State’s request to immediately send aid worth Rs 123 crore to the people of Sri Lanka.

Chief Minister MK Stalin moved the resolution in the House after his personal request in this regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31, and subsequent reminders to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, did not evoke any response.

“The TN government cannot send this assistance directly to the people of Sri Lanka. It can be done only with the permission of the Union government and through the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka. I placed this request just after the island nation started facing the economic crisis. But, there has been no response from the Union government. Meanwhile, the situation in Sri Lanka has worsened,” Stalin said, adding any help would be meaningful only if extended in time.

The CM later forwarded the resolution to the PM and urged him to immediately direct the External Affairs Ministry to process and facilitate the early movement of food, essential goods and life-saving medicines from TN to the people of Sri Lanka.

CPM, VCK and BJP MLAs to donate one month’s salary towards Lanka assistance

Writing to Modi, Stalin recalled that during the deliberations that preceded the passing of the resolution in the House, all political parties voiced their deep concern over the Sri Lankan situation and the need for extending a helping hand without further delay. “I wish to share and convey the collective sentiments of the people of TN as reflected by the unanimous resolution passed today,” he added.

Stalin also pointed out that the State government was yet to receive any official communication on its earlier request to the PM and the External Affairs Minister. “Meanwhile, reports of untold suffering and unrest in our neighbourhood have been pouring in every day.” During the discussion on the resolution in the House, CPM, VCK and BJP MLAs expressed willingness to donate a month’s salary, while O Panneerselvam announced he would contribute Rs 50 lakh on behalf of his family.

Appreciating Panneerselvam’s gesture, the CM said, “The Deputy Leader of the Opposition has announced his contribution in the House so that others will follow suit.” Moving the resolution, the CM noted the responses evoked by his initial request to send aid to Sri Lankan Tamils.

“During my meeting with the PM on March 31, I requested him to permit (TN) to send humanitarian assistance to Sri Lankan Tamils. On learning of this, certain Lankan Tamil leaders and organisations requested assistance be sent to all the people and not just to Lankan Tamils as everyone is facing the crisis. That request moved me.

This is the culture of Tamils and shows the magnanimity of SriLankan Tamils,” the CM said. Thanking all parties for their support, Stalin said, “The Rs 123-crore assistance is the first phase of help. TN is ready to extend further assistance. Moreover, if political parties, voluntary organisations, traders, and others come forward to extend help, the government is ready to coordinate those efforts.”

Gota ready to axe Mahinda as PM

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to drop elder brother Mahinda as PM to form an interim government to solve the ongoing political impasse, lawmaker Maithripala Sirisena said on Friday