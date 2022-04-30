STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras High Court reserves orders on plea in forest fire case

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court reserved its orders on a quash petition filed by Belgian national Peter Van Geit, one of the accused in Kurangani forest fire case.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI : The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court reserved its orders on a quash petition filed by Belgian national Peter Van Geit, one of the accused in Kurangani forest fire case. Van Geit, who is said to be the Trustee of Chennai Trekking Club, was booked on charges of organising the trekking expedition, in which 23 people died after being caught in the forest fire at Kurangani hills in Theni in 2018.

However, he denied the allegations saying he did not organise the expedition and that he was not even in the country when it took place, and filed the petition. 

