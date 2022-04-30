Tamil Nadu uses own funds for industrial corridor projects

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: With project viability and land acquisition issues causing hurdles in developing the State’s three major industrial corridors, the Tamil Nadu government is using its own funds to implement projects.

The corridors are the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC), Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor (CKIC), and the Industrial Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) in Dharmapuri under Kochi-Coimbatore-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

A master plan has been prepared for the Madurai-Dindigul-Virudhunagar-Theni and Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli projects under Phase-I of CKIC and the financing agency, Asian Development Bank (ADB), has so far released over Rs 11,000 crore for the projects. The amount, however, is for road and power infrastructure, not for area development, said an official from the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (Tidco).

As it has acquired part of the land, the State government, rather than waiting for funds, began establishing industrial parks using its own funds. The result is the country’s first large-scale furniture manufacturing park established by Sipcot on 1,152 acres in its Thoothukudi industrial park at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

This park aims to set up export-oriented furniture manufacturing units, which would attract foreign investments of about Rs 4,500 crore and generate direct and indirect employment for 3.50 lakh people, the official said. “We had the land and the demand. So, when ADB funds were getting delayed, Sipcot was asked to develop the corridor with its funds.” The official said there are, however, issues with land acquisition in some places.

Meanwhile, the CBIC is being developed by Tidco and the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT). The plan is to turn the Ponneri Industrial Node in Tiruvallur district into a self-sustained industrial township with world-class infrastructure; a logistics hub; road and rail connectivity for freight movement; and reliable power and social infrastructure. The project, however, was hit by land acquisition issues. “A master plan is yet to be prepared,” the Tidco official said.

