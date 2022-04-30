Treated badly by Collector, alleged farmers walk out of grievance meet

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A section of farmers staged a walkout from the monthly grievance meeting alleging that the Collector, who presided over the meeting, treated them without respect and told them to get out of the hall. Further, the aggrieved farmers announced that they would not participate in future meetings if the present collector participates.

"Usually, a discussion would be allowed to share steps taken on the grievances aired by farmers. In the presence of Collector, officials from departments concerned will share details about steps taken on every submission. As soon as the meeting commenced, we asked the Collector to follow the same. But, he replied that I should speak only during the time allotted for me. I waited for my turn and raised the issue. But, the collector asked me to speak only the new issues not petitions submitted earlier," said P Kandasamy, general secretary of farmers association (non political).

"When we asked the collector to continue to speak pending petitions, he addressed us using singular words and told me to get out of the hall," he said and added that they would not participate in future meetings if Sameeran participates.

VS Kalisami, a farmer who walked out from the meeting said, "A large number of petitions submitted by farmers for the last two years are pending. We are forced to submit the same issue on each meeting held every month. Since the purpose of the meeting is going not well. Citing this we raised it. But, the collector reprimanded by singular words. It made us pain."

Collector GS Sameeran said, "Today over 150 farmers and Agri Leaders participated in the meeting. 115 petitions received from farmers. Multiple issues were discussed in the meeting and many solutions were created. One person named Kandasamy was continuously disturbing the conduct of meeting by not allowing other farmers and officials to speak. He was requested to cooperate and maintain the decorum.

He was also given opportunity to speak during his slot. Since Kandasamy continuously engaged in disturbing the conduct of meeting, he was reprimanded by the chair following which he and three others walked out. Rest all continued in the meeting and the meeting went smoothly from 10 am till 1:15 pm."