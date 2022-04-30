Youth in Tamil Nadu stabs girl for rejecting his proposal, arrested

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Nilgiris police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old man for stabbing a schoolgirl who allegedly rejected him. The accused followed the 16-year-old while she was heading to school at Coonoor on Friday and threatened to accept his proposal.

When the girl refused and warned him to not follow her, he stabbed her. The girl sustained injuries on her shoulder, stomach, head and chest. Onlookers rushed her to a hospital and managed to nab the accused. The police said he was high on marijuana and had marijuana and alcohol concealed in his clothes. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Sources said the girl’s condition remains critical.