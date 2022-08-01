Home States Tamil Nadu

300 students attend 6th State-level Mallakhamb tournament in Villupuram

As many as 140 boys and 160 girls from 22 districts including Salem, Tiruchy, Karur, Ramanathapuram and Madurai took part in rope gymnastics and mallakhamb.

Students attend 6th State-level Mallakhamb tournament in Villupuram. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  Around 300 players from across the State participated in the 6th State-level Invitational Mallakhamb Championship tournament held at the government model girls' higher secondary school in Villupuram on Sunday.  

As many as 140 boys and 160 girls from 22 districts including Salem, Tiruchy, Karur, Ramanathapuram and Madurai took part in rope gymnastics and mallakhamb. There were two categories -- under 14 and above 14 for boys and girls, said organisers.

The event, jointly conducted by Tamil Nadu Mallakhamb Association and Nehru Yuva Kendra, had 100 coaches and judges, said an organiser. Participants who win at the one-day event will represent the State in the upcoming National-level championship, he added.

Mallakhamb has become a thriving sport for students of marginalised families in Villupuram as it is affordable and requires minimal expense for equipment. The increased number of mallakhamb coaching centres in the district led the town to become a significant hub for the Mallakhamb association.

A Class 7 girl student who performed rope gymnastics told TNIE, "Mallakhamb provided an opportunity for me to take part in sports, I would have not availed this otherwise due to my family condition. Now I am a State-level player, and have received several prizes, and this makes my parents proud. I'm sure I will win the U-14 rope."

"If the National tournament is announced within the next two months, champions from this event will be directly selected," said G Adhityan, a National-level mallakhamb player and coach. Villupuram is likely to secure the overall championship, he added.

