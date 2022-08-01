9,701 Tiruppur families yet to pay for individual drinking water connections

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Over 9,701 households which got tap connections under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Tiruppur in the last two years are yet to pay Rs 1,000, which is collected as a deposit for each connection.

According to records, 26,557 houses received tap connection (Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) in the district. Besides, 22,557 houses received tap connection (FHTC) with funds from other schemes (Convergence Fund). With the total of 49,121 FHTC offered in the district in the last two years, the officials have managed to collect just Rs 2.50 crore from 39,421 households, and 9,701 households are yet to pay the deposit.

Udumalaipet Union Chairman Mahalakshmi Murugan said, "Every panchayat faces problems when it comes to implementation of JJM scheme in their area. Each panchayat is given the task to collect the payment of Rs 1,000 as a deposit. Besides, these charges increase depending on the kind of installation, where common households would have to pay 10% of estimate and SC/ST households have to pay 5%.

For example, in a common habitat containing 100 households, pipeline installation work could touch Rs 6 lakh. So, entire habitat should pay Rs 60,000, where each household should pay Rs 600. But sometimes, many households delay their deposit payments, including estimate charges. So, panchayat is unable to settle the money to JJM Mission."

Naduvacheri Panchayat Secretary K Manikandan said, "Every household has a financial problem of their own kind and we can't force all houses to pay within a particular period. Besides, localities far away from the panchayat, which suffers from water problems are chosen for this scheme."

Apart from this, some residents refused to give money even after household connections were given. So, local authorities closed the particular section of pipelines using a dummy. But, few residents broke the pipelines in Sudakkampalayam village in Bodipatti Panchayat village from Udumalaipet taluk of the Tiruppur district and installed a public tap. After the intervention of higher officials, the tap was closed.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from JJM (Tiruppur Division), "This is a good scheme offering water supply to each households in Tiruppur district. Based on the goodwill of the people, we offer connections. But, in many areas, where habitations are thick, we are forced to install pipelines in this locality including individual connections, even without payment."

