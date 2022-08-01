Crop in 50 acres go waste at Tiruppur, farmers blame herbicide

Home States Tamil Nadu

An official from Agriculture Department said they have received the complaint from the farmers and would take soil samples from the farmlands for testing.

Representational image of Herbicides being sprayed in a paddy field. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  A section of farmers in the district alleged that they lost crops after using a herbicide. More than 30 farmers from Palladam, Kundadam and Pongalur said crops on 50 acres were lost after they used the 'Ozin' brand of herbicide.

Speaking to TNIE, N Shankar (39), a farmer in Ugayanur panchayat, said, "I own 10 acres in Nallasivampalayam and prepared two acres of farmland to cultivate a special variety of millet. On February 25,  I bought a herbicide of a brand named 'Ozin' from a local dealer for Rs 360.

Based on the instructions given on the label, I took half a kilo of the chemical and diluted it with 104 litres of water and sprayed it on the crop. Within a week, the growth of millet stopped and the crop wilted. I informed the dealer, who took photos and sent them to the company.

Two months later, I sowed shallots on the same portion of the land. The growth of the shallot also stopped after a week and the crop died. I sprayed biofertilizers and other natural inputs for making the soil fertile, but none of the methods yielded results.'

Farmers from several panchayat villages - Ugayanur and  Madhvapur,  faced the same issue. P Kanagaraj a farmer from Madhapur village said, "I spent more than Rs 30,000 preparing my  1.5 acres of farmland for maize crop in Chetti Thottam. But after spraying the herbicide, the growth of the plant stopped immediately.   I  sowed maize again, but the crop failed. Then, I realised the problem with herbicide."

An official from Agriculture Department said they have received the complaint from the farmers and would take soil samples from the farmlands for testing. Based on the result, appropriate action will be taken, he added.

