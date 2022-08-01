Cyclonic circulation to trigger rains across TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in Tamil Nadu on Monday and Tuesday. IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri and Salem districts.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet districts.

Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai with temperatures ranging between 27 and 35 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms or moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. A cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu, running to interior parts, was cited as a trigger for the fairly widespread rain.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, South Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Nilgiris, Salem Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur and Tiruchirapalli districts. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Namakkal, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts and Karaikal.

Bittersweet affair for Delta farmers

Thanjavur/Tiruvarur: The widespread rains across the delta districts of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur on Saturday night elicited mixed reactions from farmers who have cultivated Kuruvai paddy, pulses, and oil seeds. The moderate rain spell is good for the Kuruvai paddy as it would obviate the need for channelling canal water into fields for another few days, said C Ganapathy of Azhiyavaikkal Therkunatham. R Sukumaran, another farmer from Orathandu said, “The rains would negatively affect pulses like blackgram and oil seed of groundnut cultivated in the area.” The showers would also affect harvest of early Kuruvai paddy in Kumbakonam, he added.

Coimbatore roads reduced to cesspools

Coimbatore: The recent rains have reduced the pothole-ridden roads into obstacle courses. Due to heavy rains in the past couple of days, several roads across the city which were already damaged worsened further. When enquired, a CCMC official said, “The civic body is reeling under a fund crunch. We will address all the issues once the funds come in.”

Waterlogging leaves Maduraiites in big trouble

Madurai: Heavy downpour that lasted for over an hour wreaked havoc in the city on Saturday. Several areas witnessed water stagnation. Theni district received an average of 35.3 mm rainfall, Dindigul 22.6 mm and Sivagangai received an average of 21.5 mm rainfall on Saturday. Due to cloudburst, Usilampatti in witnessed extremely heavy rain.

