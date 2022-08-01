Home States Tamil Nadu

Delay in NSS certificates forces Madurai Kamaraj university alumni to miss out on government jobs 

Published: 01st August 2022 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Main building of Madurai Kamaraj University

Main building of Madurai Kamaraj University (File Photo | EPS)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: Years on, former students of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) are yet to get their National Service Scheme (NSS) experience certificate from the varsity. This certificate is necessary to apply for various government posts or even to write government exams including Police, and the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET), among other examinations. 

A 2016-2019 batch student D Meenakshi told The New Indian Express that she studied in MKU's affiliated College and she actively participated in NSS. However, she is yet to get her NSS certificate from the college. Not only her, but her entire batchmates, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 pass-out students also have not received their certificates. 

Explaining the importance of the certificate, Meenakshi said, "If students have an NSS experience certificate, they will get additional two marks in Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) and get three marks in TET Examination. For the past two years, I have been continuously approaching the college. The college officials claim to have forwarded my letter to the NSS Programme officer, but I am yet to receive my certificate."

Sharing her experience, she added, "Earlier, I applied for Direct Recruitment of Sub-inspectors of Police, 2022, for which the cut-off is 57 (SC community). I scored 55 marks. If I had submitted my NSS certificate while applying, I would have been selected. Now, I have plans to apply for TNUSRB's recruitment of Grade II police constables, Grade II Warders, and Firemen and the last date for applying is August 15. At least this time, the varsity must issue the NSS certificate before the last date of applying for TNUSRB." 

ALSO READ | Bihar university student gets 151 out of 100 in Political Science exam

Responding to the issue, MKU NSS Coordinator Kannan said, there was a lapse in issuing certificates to the candidates due to the Covid-19 pandemic.  However, Instructions have been sent to all the affiliated colleges in the varsity, he added. 

"MKU, through the concerned affiliated college Programme officers (POs), will issue certificates to the students. In a few cases, the POs of the colleges have changed. Present POs have not taken responsibility to get the certificates for the previous batch of students. If the POs approach us, we will immediately issue the certificates,” Kannan further said.

