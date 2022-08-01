Home States Tamil Nadu

OPS supporters accord grand welcome to TTV Dhinakaran

Following the meeting, Dhinakaran met media persons and said there was no political reason behind him meeting SPM Syed Khan

Published: 01st August 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran speaking at a function in Theni. (Photo | Express)

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran speaking at a function in Theni. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THENI:  The DMK came to power in the State owing to the inefficiency of AIADMK leaders, charged AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday. Speaking at a function wherein AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam’s supporters and party district secretary SPM Syed Khan accorded him a grand welcome at Andipatti Kanavai, Dhinakaran also said the State always witnessed bad times when the DMK was in power.

Later, the AMMK leader met the party cadre at a meeting in Palanichettipatti. “On July 31, 22 years ago, Amma (former chief minister J Jayalalithaa) announced me as the Parliamentary election candidate for Periyakulam seat. Those who reaped benefits from Amma and me are now waging legal battles to capture power in the party. Some of them have even joined the DMK."

"I neither belong to the ruling party nor the Opposition party. Still, I am not afraid of the police. Once, those who turned against me said I will be going to prison. Now, I think it’s clear to everyone who actually would be going to prison. At present, the AIADMK is functioning like a business organisation. The true cadre of AIADMK will join hands with the AMMK to end the DMK rule,” he added. 

Following the meeting, Dhinakaran met media persons and said there was no political reason behind him meeting SPM Syed Khan. “He is an old friend and we still have cordial ties,” he said and added that he would not reply to assumptions when asked whether Panneerselvam would join the AMMK or whether VK Sasikala would join the AIADMK.

Sasikala meets ex-min Panruti Ramachandran
Chennai: Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Sunday met the former minister and senior party leader Panruti Ramachandran at the latter’s residence at Ashok Nagar. He was a minister in MG Ramachandran’s cabinet and a close associate of the late chief minister. Sasikala, a close aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, addressed reporters after the meeting. She said all party cadres should join hands to run the party. The party had no caste and religious affiliation when MGR launched it, she said. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK TTV Dhinakaran VK Sasikala AIADMK
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp