OPS supporters accord grand welcome to TTV Dhinakaran

THENI: The DMK came to power in the State owing to the inefficiency of AIADMK leaders, charged AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday. Speaking at a function wherein AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam’s supporters and party district secretary SPM Syed Khan accorded him a grand welcome at Andipatti Kanavai, Dhinakaran also said the State always witnessed bad times when the DMK was in power.

Later, the AMMK leader met the party cadre at a meeting in Palanichettipatti. “On July 31, 22 years ago, Amma (former chief minister J Jayalalithaa) announced me as the Parliamentary election candidate for Periyakulam seat. Those who reaped benefits from Amma and me are now waging legal battles to capture power in the party. Some of them have even joined the DMK."

"I neither belong to the ruling party nor the Opposition party. Still, I am not afraid of the police. Once, those who turned against me said I will be going to prison. Now, I think it’s clear to everyone who actually would be going to prison. At present, the AIADMK is functioning like a business organisation. The true cadre of AIADMK will join hands with the AMMK to end the DMK rule,” he added.

Following the meeting, Dhinakaran met media persons and said there was no political reason behind him meeting SPM Syed Khan. “He is an old friend and we still have cordial ties,” he said and added that he would not reply to assumptions when asked whether Panneerselvam would join the AMMK or whether VK Sasikala would join the AIADMK.

Sasikala meets ex-min Panruti Ramachandran

Chennai: Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Sunday met the former minister and senior party leader Panruti Ramachandran at the latter’s residence at Ashok Nagar. He was a minister in MG Ramachandran’s cabinet and a close associate of the late chief minister. Sasikala, a close aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, addressed reporters after the meeting. She said all party cadres should join hands to run the party. The party had no caste and religious affiliation when MGR launched it, she said. ENS

