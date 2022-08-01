Home States Tamil Nadu

Private finance firm seals house in Pondy, 'traps' elderly couple inside  

Meanwhile, the firm's employees returned rescued the couple and re-sealed the house. "No complaint was received regarding this from the couple's side," said a police source from Muthialpet PS.

PUDUCHERRY: Employees of a private finance company sealed a house in Puducherry on Sunday after the borrower had allegedly failed to repay his loan, unaware the latter's elderly parents were still inside. After neighbours alerted police, the seal was broken temporarily and the octogenarian couple were rescued.

According to a local source from Puducherry, Durai alias Manikavasagam of Canal Street in Muthialpet is a civil contractor. He took a loan from a Mumbai-based private firm a few years ago but allegedly failed to repay the amount. As per a court order, the lawyers and the private firm employees arrived at Muthialpet on Saturday to seal Durai's house.

Meanwhile, the couple's neighbours grew after reading the notice pasted by the firm and called Durai, who was travelling with his family. He explained the situation to the neighbours and requested them to reach out to police personnel.

Another police source added that as per the legal proceedings, finance company staff sealed the house only after ringing the bell and banging on the door multiple times.

