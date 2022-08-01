Home States Tamil Nadu

Rain turns Kovai roads into cesspools

Published: 01st August 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The failure of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to fix damaged roads is causing hardship to people as recent rains have reduced the pothole-ridden roads into obstacle courses.  Even a light shower inundates roads in several parts of the city, and throws traffic out of gear.

Since the start of the southwest monsoon, rains have been lashing the city. Due to heavy rains in the past couple of days, several roads across the city which were already damaged worsened further. As many pothole-ridden and damaged roads were not fixed, puddles posed a grave threat to motorists.

"Despite collecting huge sums in taxes, CCMC failed to pave a good road near the Tidel Park where thousands of people work," said Naveen, an IT employee from Rains Thaneer Pandal, adding, "If the civic body can't lay a good road, we urge them to please return our tax money so that we ourselves can lay the road by our own money."

When inquired about it, a CCMC official told, "Tax collection from the people of Coimbatore was halted from April 1 in order to implement the new tax revision. After all formalities, the collection was supposed to begin on July 1. But due to some issues, the delay got extended and the tax collection began on July 7. So the civic body was reeling under a fund crunch. Not even a month has passed since we started collecting the hiked taxes. So, we will address all the issues in the city soon once the funds come in."

