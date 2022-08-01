Home States Tamil Nadu

Rent out drones at affordable cost to spray nano urea, Nagapattinam farmers urge State government

Farmers from the district requested the agriculture engineering department to buy and rent out drones at nominal prices for the convenient application of nano urea.

Published: 01st August 2022 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Drone. (File Photo)

Drone. (File Photo)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers from the district requested the agriculture engineering department to buy and rent out drones at nominal prices for the convenient application of nano urea. The agriculture department, ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra, IFFCO, and other institutes have been promoting nano urea (liquid) fertiliser as an alternative to solid urea, which is said to be facing an acute shortage across the coastal delta districts.

They recommend its utilisation either through a human workforce or drones. Though the farmers consider the usage of drones impressive, they have been put off by its high rental cost. S Ramadoss, a farmer representative from Kilvelur, said, "It is difficult to rent drones, considering their high costs. We request the agriculture engineering department to take steps to purchase drones for each revenue village and rent them out to farmers, just the way they used to provide machines such as tractors, transplanters, and harvesters. The department can then rent them out at nominal prices." According to the farmers, a worker charges Rs 20 to spray a tank of nano urea.

Around 15 tanks are needed to cover an acre of land. Thus, the total charge would amount to about Rs 300. A drone with a ten-litre tank can cover an acre, and the operator would charge about Rs 500 for it.

The farmers, thus, find the drone-spraying method expensive. V Ramakrishnan, a farmer representative from Thirumarugal, said, "It is difficult to find drone operators who charge less for spraying. The farmers should also pitch in money even if the agriculture engineering department rents out drones."

Earlier, the farmers used to apply bags of solid urea weighing 45 kg worth Rs 270 each. Gradually, nano urea started to gain importance. A 500 ml bottle of nano urea costs about Rs 240. Officials and experts have to advise farmers to mix nano urea with water before spraying it on the paddy.

According to the agriculture department, nano urea is easy to use in the fields compared to solid forms of urea. Its application also gives an 8% increase in yield. More areas could be covered with the usage of drones. For instance, an acre could be covered in a short span of five minutes. Its usage also reduces the need for manual labour during labour shortages.

An official from the agriculture engineering department said, "We do understand that the rental price for drones is high due to various factors, including its maintenance charge. We have conveyed the request of farmers to buy and rent drones to the government."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Drones Nano Urea Fertiliser IFFCO Paddy
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp