Tiruchy corporation to roll out new mobile app with more features soon

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a welcome move, the city corporation is planning to launch a new mobile application in place of its 'Trichy Citizen App', with more features like displaying the availability of its shops and auditoriums on rent, etc. The application is likely to be rolled out in a month or two, said sources.

"We are planning to remove the existing mobile application and provide a new one for residents. We would even update the availability of the corporation’s shops and auditoriums in it. It would also make it easier for residents to book our auditoriums for various functions," a senior official said.

“The new mobile application will maintain existing features like sessions to address complaints, tax payment, etc. Apart from these basic facilities, we are planning to provide a space for selling eco-friendly products. Residents can expect the new application within a month or two," a source said. The plan has come in for appreciation among residents.

"It is appreciable that the corporation is expanding its online presence but there should be some options for those who don't have a smartphone or who are not tech-friendly. For example, my neighbours are senior citizens and they are not comfortable with technology. Therefore, if there is an option for a resident to file a complaint or pay tax on behalf of others, he/she would be able to help such people," said Rahul Raj of Anna Nagar.

TIRUCHY: In a welcome move, the city corporation is planning to launch a new mobile application in place of its 'Trichy Citizen App', with more features like displaying the availability of its shops and auditoriums on rent, etc. The application is likely to be rolled out in a month or two, said sources. "We are planning to remove the existing mobile application and provide a new one for residents. We would even update the availability of the corporation’s shops and auditoriums in it. It would also make it easier for residents to book our auditoriums for various functions," a senior official said. “The new mobile application will maintain existing features like sessions to address complaints, tax payment, etc. Apart from these basic facilities, we are planning to provide a space for selling eco-friendly products. Residents can expect the new application within a month or two," a source said. The plan has come in for appreciation among residents. "It is appreciable that the corporation is expanding its online presence but there should be some options for those who don't have a smartphone or who are not tech-friendly. For example, my neighbours are senior citizens and they are not comfortable with technology. Therefore, if there is an option for a resident to file a complaint or pay tax on behalf of others, he/she would be able to help such people," said Rahul Raj of Anna Nagar.