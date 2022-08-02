Attach movable assets of director SA Chandrasekar: Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 25th city civil court recently ordered attachment of movable properties in the residence and office of film director SA Chandrasekar for failing to clear arrears of advertisement charges of his 2011 movie Sattapadi Kuttram.

The city civil court had earlier directed Chandrasekar, the father of Vijay, to pay Rs 76, 000 to V Saravanan, proprietor of Visual CCTV, for advertising the trailer on bus stands and railway stations. When the court staff had gone to attach the properties on Monday, the director’s aides resisted the move. The matter will be reported to the court on Tuesday.

