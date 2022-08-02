CMCH HoD suspended for absenteeism, fudging documents

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Minister for Health and family welfare Ma Subramanian on Monday placed under suspension a doctor in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for skipping work and forging the attendance record. On Sunday, during an inspection at the CMCH campus Subramanian along with health secretary Senthilkumar and the district collector, found that the Head of the Department (HOD) of Cardiology Dr Munusamy was absent from work frequently. The doctor resides in Salem and did not turn up for work for days. Complaints were lodged about his absenteeism by doctors in the past, sources said. While checking the attendance record, the minister also found that Dr Mumusamy had fudged the details. The minister placed Dr Munusamy under suspension on Monday and ordered departmental action. CMCH Dean Dr A Nirmala said despite warnings, Munusamy did not mend his ways.